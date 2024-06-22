GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.14 and last traded at $7.11. 283,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 193,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of -4.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF stock. Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC owned about 8.25% of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.25x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

