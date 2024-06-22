Grassi Investment Management Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Grassi Investment Management grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 9,892 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 10,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 938 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 162,741 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,508,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 262.6% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $483.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $497.01 and a 200-day moving average of $504.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.