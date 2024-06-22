Grassi Investment Management Sells 99 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Grassi Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,281 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.6% of Grassi Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Visa by 3.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.4% during the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc boosted its stake in Visa by 6.2% during the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,175 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 17.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1623 Capital LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.4% during the third quarter. 1623 Capital LLC now owns 57,042 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Macquarie increased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

Visa Stock Down 0.6 %

V opened at $275.20 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.50 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.97 and a 200-day moving average of $272.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $503.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.