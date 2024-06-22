Great Waters Wealth Management Has $2 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,758 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.3% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 306,490 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 492,480 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $155,501,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 24,452 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.5% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $449.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $419.96 and its 200-day moving average is $406.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $309.45 and a twelve month high of $450.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie increased their target price on Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Microsoft from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.12.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at $19,686,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

