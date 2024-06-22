Greenfield Savings Bank Reduces Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Greenfield Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,341,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,024,000 after acquiring an additional 36,514 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 22,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 938,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,666,000 after buying an additional 157,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $130.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.25. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $133.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $330.68 billion, a PE ratio of 145.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

