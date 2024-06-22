Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Down 2.8 %

GGAL opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average of $25.07. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $37.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 10,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

