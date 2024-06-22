GSK (NYSE:GSK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Berenberg Bank

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $40.49 on Thursday. GSK has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.06. The company has a market cap of $83.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.66.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GSK will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 20.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in GSK during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 62,998 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 33,642 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in GSK by 300.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 281,168 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after acquiring an additional 210,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 27.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,657 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

