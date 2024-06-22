Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.13

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$46.13 and traded as low as C$42.62. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$43.40, with a volume of 12,055 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered Guardian Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

The company has a market cap of C$972.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.44%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

