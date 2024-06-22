Halma (LON:HLMA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,272.56

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,272.56 ($28.88) and traded as high as GBX 2,691 ($34.19). Halma shares last traded at GBX 2,657 ($33.76), with a volume of 1,460,747 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays raised Halma to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 2,425 ($30.81) to GBX 2,650 ($33.67) in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

The company has a market cap of £10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,217.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,322.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,272.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a GBX 13.20 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Halma’s previous dividend of $8.41. Halma’s payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

