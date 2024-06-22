Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.85

Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $57.85 and traded as high as $58.45. Haynes International shares last traded at $58.25, with a volume of 340,714 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Haynes International Price Performance
Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $152.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.52 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Haynes International Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.73%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Haynes International by 484.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 352.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Haynes International Company Profile
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.
