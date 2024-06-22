Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $99.32

Shares of Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 99.32 ($1.26) and traded as high as GBX 101.80 ($1.29). Hays shares last traded at GBX 101.40 ($1.29), with a volume of 3,965,702 shares.

Hays Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 99.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 99.32. The company has a market cap of £1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,028.00, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

