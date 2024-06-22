Head to Head Survey: Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) vs. Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT)

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) and Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.9% of Bio-Techne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Bio-Techne shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.0% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bio-Techne and Avalon GloboCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne 17.59% 13.60% 9.96% Avalon GloboCare -1,173.55% N/A -58.95%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne $1.15 billion 10.06 $285.26 million $1.26 58.46 Avalon GloboCare $1.26 million 4.22 -$16.71 million ($1.41) -0.34

This table compares Bio-Techne and Avalon GloboCare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bio-Techne has higher revenue and earnings than Avalon GloboCare. Avalon GloboCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Techne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bio-Techne and Avalon GloboCare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne 0 3 8 0 2.73 Avalon GloboCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bio-Techne currently has a consensus target price of $81.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.96%. Given Bio-Techne’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bio-Techne is more favorable than Avalon GloboCare.

Risk and Volatility

Bio-Techne has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon GloboCare has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bio-Techne beats Avalon GloboCare on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies. This segment also offers proteomic analytical tools for automated western blot and multiplexed ELISA workflow consists of manual and automated protein analysis instruments and immunoassays for use in quantifying proteins in various biological fluids. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment develops and manufactures diagnostic products, including controls, calibrators, and diagnostic assays for regulated diagnostics market, exosome-based molecular diagnostic assays, advanced tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays for spatial genomic and tissue biopsy analysis, and genetic and oncology kits for research and clinical applications; and sells products for genetic carrier screening, oncology diagnostics, molecular controls, and research, as well as instruments and process control products for hematology, blood chemistry and gases, and coagulation controls and reagents used in various diagnostic applications. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Avalon GloboCare

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells. It is also developing mRNA-based Flash-CAR cell therapy platform. In addition, the company develops Avalon clinical-grade tissue-specific exosome (ACTEX); AVA-Trap, a therapeutic program provides an effective therapeutic option to combat COVID-19 and other life-threatening conditions involving cytokine storms; offers therapeutic and diagnostic targets utilizing QTY-code protein design technology with Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), including using the QTY code protein design technology for development of a hemofiltration device to treat Cytokine Storm; and provides co-development of next generation, transposon-based, multi-target CAR-T, CAR-NK, and other immune effector cell therapeutic modalities with Arbele Limited. Avalon GloboCare Corp. has strategic partnership with HydroPeptide, LLC to engage in co-development and commercialization of a series of clinical-grade, exosome-based cosmeceutical, and orthopedic products; and corporate research agreement with the University of Pittsburgh of the Commonwealth System of Higher Education. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

