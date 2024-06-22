Head-To-Head Survey: Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) and Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR)

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) and Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Harbor Diversified and Delta Air Lines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbor Diversified 0 0 0 0 N/A Delta Air Lines 0 0 11 1 3.08

Delta Air Lines has a consensus target price of $59.85, indicating a potential upside of 21.28%. Given Delta Air Lines’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Delta Air Lines is more favorable than Harbor Diversified.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Harbor Diversified has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delta Air Lines has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Harbor Diversified and Delta Air Lines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Diversified -2.30% -2.32% -1.45% Delta Air Lines 8.48% 41.89% 5.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Delta Air Lines shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Delta Air Lines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harbor Diversified and Delta Air Lines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Diversified $280.86 million 0.32 $39.11 million ($0.18) -9.17 Delta Air Lines $58.05 billion 0.55 $4.61 billion $7.78 6.34

Delta Air Lines has higher revenue and earnings than Harbor Diversified. Harbor Diversified is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Delta Air Lines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Delta Air Lines beats Harbor Diversified on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harbor Diversified



Harbor Diversified, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc. in February 2012. Harbor Diversified, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin.

About Delta Air Lines



Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo. The company sells its tickets through various distribution channels, including delta.com and the Fly Delta app; acts as a reservations specialists; and operates online travel and traditional brick and mortar agencies. It also provides aircraft maintenance and engineering support, repair, and overhaul services; and vacation packages to third-party consumers. The company operates through a fleet of approximately 1,273 aircrafts. Delta Air Lines, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

