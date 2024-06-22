Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.38% from the stock’s current price.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $20.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $752,122.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,717.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,866 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,869,655,000 after buying an additional 5,777,901 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,733,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,151,000 after purchasing an additional 695,038 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,879,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,819,000 after purchasing an additional 634,727 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,831,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,630,000 after purchasing an additional 913,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,395,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.