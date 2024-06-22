Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $836.90

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 836.90 ($10.63) and traded as high as GBX 909 ($11.55). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 899 ($11.42), with a volume of 860,101 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Hilton Food Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Hilton Food Group Increases Dividend

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 906.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 836.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.45. The stock has a market cap of £805.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,247.50, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert Watson sold 14,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 876 ($11.13), for a total transaction of £129,183.72 ($164,147.04). In related news, insider Robert Watson sold 14,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 876 ($11.13), for a total transaction of £129,183.72 ($164,147.04). Also, insider Patricia Dimond sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 867 ($11.02), for a total value of £19,386.12 ($24,632.94). In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,111 shares of company stock valued at $27,079,152. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

See Also

