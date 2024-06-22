Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives $58.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.71.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.82. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Grand Vacations

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Jorge Pablo Brizi sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $23,383,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $1,933,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,037,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,042,000 after purchasing an additional 195,485 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,021,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,220,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Featured Stories

