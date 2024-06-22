Hiscox (LON:HSX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,123.23

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,123.23 ($14.27) and traded as high as GBX 1,184 ($15.04). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 1,160 ($14.74), with a volume of 1,342,460 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,275 ($16.20) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.25) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,230 ($15.63) to GBX 1,270 ($16.14) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,235 ($15.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 15.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,161.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,123.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 729.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.

