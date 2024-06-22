Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Increased to C$15.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.42.

HBM stock opened at C$12.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.42. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of C$4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.18. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of C$707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$635.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7249725 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00. In other Hudbay Minerals news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$272,496.23. Also, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$76,362.00. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

