i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.57.

IIIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.

i3 Verticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $19.51 on Friday. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average is $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1,952.95 and a beta of 1.59.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.27 million. i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On i3 Verticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 46.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

