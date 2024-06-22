IDOX (LON:IDOX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.64

Shares of IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.64 ($0.82) and traded as low as GBX 61.76 ($0.78). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 62 ($0.79), with a volume of 433,529 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.02) price objective on shares of IDOX in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

The company has a market cap of £285.21 million, a PE ratio of 6,200.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 64.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 64.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.86.

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Land, Property & Public Protection; Communities; and Assets.

