IGM Financial Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.41 (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4112 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
IGM Financial Trading Up 2.3 %
IGIFF stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.24. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $31.56.
IGM Financial Company Profile
