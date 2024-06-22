Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives $81.85 Average Target Price from Analysts

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Immunocore from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

IMCR opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. Immunocore has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.87.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Immunocore will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 366.5% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

