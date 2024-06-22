Infrastructure India (LON:IIP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Infrastructure India (LON:IIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 13462 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Infrastructure India Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of £272,832.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.50.

About Infrastructure India

Infrastructure India PLC seeks to invest in infrastructure projects with a focus on the energy and transport sectors. It seeks to invest in India.

