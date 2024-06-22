Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL) Shares Sold by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management owned approximately 0.15% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average of $56.91.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

