Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) Shares Purchased by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 66.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 339,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after acquiring an additional 254,012 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.61. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $33.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.75.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

