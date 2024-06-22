Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,401,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 621,419 shares.The stock last traded at $16.25 and had previously closed at $16.22.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Innoviva in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $992.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 10.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 58.21%. The business had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Innoviva by 333.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Innoviva by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Innoviva by 342.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Innoviva by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

