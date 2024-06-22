Inscription Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 48,706 Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 48,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUNR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

Shares of LUNR opened at $3.66 on Friday. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $456.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Machines ( NASDAQ:LUNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $73.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. Intuitive Machines had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

LUNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Monday, June 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Intuitive Machines Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

