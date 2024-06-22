Inscription Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,164 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,242 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 348.8% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 745 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.6% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,660 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 74.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,740 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 252,298 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.64. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.96.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $2,242,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,577.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $2,242,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,577.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

