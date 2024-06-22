Inscription Capital LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 74,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 35,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 57,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $43.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.67.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.