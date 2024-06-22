Inscription Capital LLC Has $269,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Inscription Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,891,000 after buying an additional 5,127,429 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,949,000 after buying an additional 3,081,352 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,574,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,809,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 983,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,402,000 after buying an additional 742,399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.34. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

