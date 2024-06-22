Inscription Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,159 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CDNS opened at $318.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $217.77 and a one year high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $186,276.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,544,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,757,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,778,299. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $186,276.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,544,496.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,834 shares of company stock worth $18,989,549 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

