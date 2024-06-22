Inscription Capital LLC Invests $258,000 in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,796 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,119,358 shares of the airline’s stock worth $155,249,000 after buying an additional 2,672,793 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth $28,867,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,675,358 shares of the airline’s stock worth $174,159,000 after buying an additional 2,001,247 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 7,871.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,762,081 shares of the airline’s stock worth $24,211,000 after buying an additional 1,739,977 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $22,819,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $11.20 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

