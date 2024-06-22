Inscription Capital LLC Invests $284,000 in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 367.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $28.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.24. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $29.16.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Company Profile

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667 over the last quarter.

(Free Report)

The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.