Inscription Capital LLC Invests $286,000 in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,907 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.50. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

