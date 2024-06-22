Inscription Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ASML by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML stock opened at $1,036.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $954.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $895.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,077.22.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,043.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

