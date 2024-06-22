Inscription Capital LLC Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $73.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.93. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

