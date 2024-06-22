Inscription Capital LLC Takes Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIXD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,304,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,195,000 after buying an additional 1,393,129 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 373,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 47,409 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 854,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,922,000 after purchasing an additional 206,907 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 90,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 105.3% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $43.53 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.47.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.