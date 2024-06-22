Insight Select Income Fund (INSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on July 25th

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.

Insight Select Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of INSI stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. Insight Select Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $16.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00.

About Insight Select Income Fund

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

