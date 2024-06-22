Insight Select Income Fund (INSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on July 25th

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.
Insight Select Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of INSI stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. Insight Select Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $16.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00.
About Insight Select Income Fund
