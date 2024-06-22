Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives $64.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.52. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.37 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.84.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.35% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,412,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,966,000 after buying an additional 1,463,820 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,093,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,168,000 after buying an additional 746,263 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,651,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,856,000 after buying an additional 36,630 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,016,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,477,000 after buying an additional 244,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,170,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,704,000 after buying an additional 60,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

