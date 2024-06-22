Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) versus Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Head to Head Review

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Free Report) and Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.8% of Nemetschek shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Intellinetics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Intellinetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nemetschek and Intellinetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemetschek N/A N/A N/A Intellinetics 4.09% 7.71% 3.42%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemetschek 0 1 0 0 2.00 Intellinetics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nemetschek and Intellinetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nemetschek and Intellinetics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemetschek N/A N/A N/A $3.08 29.30 Intellinetics $17.21 million 1.56 $20,000.00 $0.06 108.50

Intellinetics has higher revenue and earnings than Nemetschek. Nemetschek is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intellinetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Intellinetics beats Nemetschek on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nemetschek

(Get Free Report)

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors. This segment provides building information modeling (BIM) solutions for computer aided design and computer aided engineering. The Build segment offers integrated complete 5D BIM solutions primarily under the Bluebeam brand that support bidding and awarding, invoicing, budgeting, scheduling, and cost calculation. This segment serves construction companies, developers, building supplies, and general contractors, as well as planning offices, architects, and civil engineers. The Manage segment provides solutions for building and infrastructure projects; professional property management; and offer modular and integrated software solutions for property, facility, and workplace management under the Spacewell brand. The Media segment offers software solutions under the Maxon name for rendering 3D modeling, animation, painting, and sculpting. This segment includes film and television studio, advertising studios, video game production, freelancing, graphic designing, and other related activities. Nemetschek SE was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Intellinetics

(Get Free Report)

Intellinetics, Inc. designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, videos, and emails. The company's flagship software suite includes IntelliCloud platform that comprises image processing modules, accounts payable lifecycle automation, records management, workflow, and extended components; and YellowFolder, a specialized content management software solution for the K-12 education market. It also provides installation, integration, training, and consulting services; ongoing software maintenance and customer support services; and digital scanning, microfilm and microfiche, box storage, scanning equipment, and software and repair services, as well as long-term paper and microfilm storage, and retrieval option services. In addition, the company offers business process outsourcing services. Intellinetics, Inc. sells its products to resellers and directly to customers, as well as provides access to its software solutions as a service through the Internet. It serves business and State, county, and municipal governments, as well as healthcare, K-12 education, public safety, other public sector, risk management, financial services, and others. The company was formerly known as GlobalWise Investments, Inc. and changed its name to Intellinetics, Inc. in September 2014. Intellinetics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.