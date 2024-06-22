Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Holdings Boosted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 49.8% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,399,000 after purchasing an additional 17,804 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 97,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 243.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 9,880 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $307,411.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,103.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,234 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,823. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $137.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.89. The company has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $140.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

