Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 28,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 23,188 shares.The stock last traded at $99.59 and had previously closed at $99.77.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,566,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

