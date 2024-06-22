Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.99

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.99 and last traded at $23.97, with a volume of 72309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average is $23.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

