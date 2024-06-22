IOTA Price Tops $0.17 (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 22nd. During the last week, IOTA has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $571.71 million and $10.23 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001431 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000019 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,306,056,194 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

