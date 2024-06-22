iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stake Reduced by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 87,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.49 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average of $45.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

