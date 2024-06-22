iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,257,592 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the previous session’s volume of 2,603,819 shares.The stock last traded at $50.61 and had previously closed at $50.59.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 870,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,189,000 after buying an additional 522,255 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 89,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 21,893 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.