Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on July 19th

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

Johnson Controls International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years. Johnson Controls International has a payout ratio of 36.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Johnson Controls International to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

JCI stock opened at $68.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.74. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $74.23. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,900 shares of company stock worth $1,085,145 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.27.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

