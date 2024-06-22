JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.3% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. American National Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,304,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,485 shares of company stock worth $47,728,528 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.1 %

JPM opened at $196.46 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $205.88. The company has a market cap of $564.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

