JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Price Up 0.1%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $197.74 and last traded at $197.17. 1,383,148 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 9,086,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $564.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.20 and its 200-day moving average is $184.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,485 shares of company stock worth $47,728,528 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 52,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,309,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

