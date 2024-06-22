KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 543 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

RY stock opened at $103.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $109.51. The stock has a market cap of $146.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.16.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 50.62%.

RY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RY

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.